Point Mallard Water Park’s opening weekend hits record-breaking numbers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This past weekend, Point Mallard brought in nearly $100,000 and had 2,000 people more than any Memorial Day Weekend in its history.
Marketing and group sales director Mark Hopper says “it’s the most money that we’ve ever had in this water park since the opening in 1970.”
With temperatures in the high 90′s, more than 10,000 people enjoyed the park opening weekend.
“You dream of weekends like this. It was Memorial Day, you had a Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a full blast and it was fun and it was alive,” Hopper said.
Mother and park visitor, Tabby, says she loves coming to Point Mallard.
“It’s family oriented, the prices you can’t beat them, and it’s fun in the sun,” she said.
Her kids love the park even more.
“The waves...you like fly like crazy,” said her son Jayden.
Jayden says he loves the wave pool, the lazy river and the slides.
“The blue slide where you see when you walk in first, that was the first thing I did when I got here. It was a blast," he continued.
Point Mallard staff is working hard to make sure families are having fun and staying safe.
“We’re consistently over our PA system saying 'drink water, hydrate, take breaks, wear sunscreen, but mainly hydrate,” Hopper said.
The park is also adding some new activities this summer.
“We have three ‘splash in the summer’. The first is this Saturday night,” Hopper explained.
To learn more about those summer events click here.
Point Mallard is also hiring staff for this summer season, if you’re interested, click here.
