New Huntsville store is hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new store opening soon in Huntsville is looking for about 100 employees.
You could call Rural King a modern day general store, selling everything from live chickens to its own line of tractors.
It will open in August where Gander Mountain used to be on North Memorial Parkway, about a mile and a half south of Alabama A & M.
The company is looking for 40 full time and 60 part time employees, with pay as high as $12 per hour.
You can participate in a walk-in interview Thursday at Alabama Career Center. Store manager Jim McNelly says he will be conducting open interviews from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
You can also search their job openings on their website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.