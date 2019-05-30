$14 Million in Road Improvements in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety improvements are already underway on the stretch of road where two people were killed in a wreck Tuesday, May 28th.
One of the largest developments in North Alabama is taking place behind me at the Clift Farm area which is almost 600 acres.
Members of the Madison County Commission have signed off on a road improvement district where future businesses and homeowners will be taxed to pay for massive infrastructure work, with the goal of making this area safe and will allow for more commuters without traffic jams.
"The 14 million is the amount of infrastructure improvements that they'll doing for roads. About 7 million of it goes to Highway 72 and then there's 2 roads that cut through the property, one of them is about 4 million and one of them is about 3 million. It's a little bit shorter, one is Wall Triana and one goes to Balch," said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
A lot of money is being spent, but Leslie Carter who has lived off Balch Road all his life, doesn’t think expanding the road will prevent deadly wrecks like the one that happened Tuesday.
“I knew that something would happen eventually simply because it’s so dangerous traveling up and down these roads and it was just a tragedy,” said Carter.
He say’s over the years the number of people driving on Balch, Wall Triana and Highway 72 has more than tripled as a result of businesses expanding and he knows the traffic will get worse with this Clift Farm area bringing in businesses and homes to fill this 600 acre lot. Carter says something needs to be done.
“I don’t think that’s going to fix the problem. I know that the expansion will probably allow for more traffic, but the real issue is the speeders. If you don’t obey the speed laws, there will be no fix,” said Carter.
Commission members say they’re grateful for the land developers of the Clift Farm area because it’s money the county and tax payers don’t have to.
