Memorial service to be held Thursday for Rod and Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon for Rod and Paula Bramblett at Auburn Arena.
A public visitation is scheduled to start at noon and will run until 2 p.m. We will carry the memorial service live here and on our Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.
Dr. George Mathison will give the message at the service. There will also be several speakers, including Coach Bruce Pearl and Rod Bramblett’s longtime friend and broadcast partner Andy Burcham.
Thursday morning, the hearses carrying Rod and Paula Bramblett arrived at Auburn Arena.
For those wishing to attend the service, parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the following parking lots:
- Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum
- Stadium Deck
- Auburn Athletics Complex Deck
A private burial service will take place following the memorial service.
The couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Auburn on Saturday. He was the voice of the Auburn Tigers. She was employed by Auburn University’s Office of Information Technology. They are survived by their children, Shelby and Joshua.
A memorial fund has been set up to assist the Bramblett’s children. Neither was involved in the crash.
