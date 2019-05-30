How common are snake bites?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old Tuscaloosa man died this week after his family says he was bitten by a copperhead at Smith Lake.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the chances of being bitten by a venomous snake are extremely low.
Retired Hoover firefighter Rusty Lowe was on the job for over three decades. He once treated a person who, sadly, died from a snake bite.
“I had been a paramedic about four or five years, and we had a person bitten by a very large rattlesnake. That bite was in the bend of his arm, normally where you would start an IV or take blood. The venom got into his system very quickly,” said Lowe.
However, that did not happen often. In fact, it never happened again while he was a first responder.
"That's the only person I know of in my career, that I treated, that actually died from a snake bite," said Lowe.
The CDC says only 7,000 to 8,000 people in the US are bitten by venomous snakes every year. Of those, it's estimated only five will die.
The CDC adds the people who are most at risk are those who have a severe allergy to snake venom.
“Unfortunately, you don’t know you’re allergic to any type of animal’s venom until you’ve been bitten by that animal,” said Lowe.
He adds anytime someone is bitten by a snake, it’s best to seek medical help immediately.
“Call 911. If you are in a remote location try and be as still and calm as you can,” said Lowe. “Your heart rate goes up when you’re excited or your trying to move around. That just helps spread the venom in the blood stream, because your pulse rate is faster, and the venom is spread more.”
