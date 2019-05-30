Hot & humid today with a few strong afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! Grab that umbrella, you might need it this afternoon as you step out to grab some lunch.
A warm and humid start to the day today and we are expecting more of that throughout the day. It will be a breezy day today with gusts from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
That will bring in more clouds throughout the day and we will see some isolated storms fire up later in the morning and into the early afternoon.
Storms will pick up around lunch and increase through the mid-afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds (40-50 mph), and frequent lightning/thunder.
This is all part of a weak cold front which will pass through overnight tonight. Wind will turn to the north behind the front and that will drop our humidity levels a bit towards the end of the week.
This means things will be slightly more comfortable Friday with highs only in the mid-80s and skies staying sunny and dry.
Wind on Friday will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The weekend still looks warm with upper 80s and low 90s, but storm chances will be limited.
If we do see anything it will be during the afternoon with some isolated showers/storms.
