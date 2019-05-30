Hot & humid today with a few strong afternoon storms

A warm and humid start to the day today and we are expecting more of that throughout the day. It will be a breezy day today with gusts from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. That will bring in more clouds throughout the day and we will see some isolated storms fire up later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Storms will pick up around lunch and increase through the mid-afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds (40-50 mph), and frequent lightning/thunder. This is all part of a weak cold front which will pass through overnight tonight.