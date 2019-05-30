A few showers this evening; humidity dropping by Friday

Isolated and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the evening hours. Coverage will be limited, so it won’t rain on everyone today. Conditions are expected to be quiet overnight with lows falling into the low falling into the mid-60s. It will be a nice end to the work week, and drier air will greet the Tennessee Valley just in time for Friday. After having temperatures near record high temperatures for the past few days, a nice change is expected tomorrow with high projected to be in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.