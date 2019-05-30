A few showers this evening; humidity dropping by Friday

Isolated and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the evening hours. Coverage will be limited, so it won’t rain on everyone today. Conditions are expected to be quiet overnight with lows falling into the low falling into the mid-60s. It will be a nice end to the work week, and drier air will greet the Tennessee Valley just in time for Friday. After having temperatures near record high temperatures for the past few days, a nice change is expected tomorrow with high projected to be in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.
Drier air sticks around through the weekend, so heat index will not be a topic of discussion for a few days. Mostly sunny skies are set for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s, so get ready for very nice feel starts to the day, and highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Next week could bring a slight uptick in rain chances towards the middle and end of the week. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
