Crime Stoppers: Shoplifter pulls knife on store security

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for an accused shoplifter.
Police say on Jan. 20, the man was at the Sparkman Drive Walmart where he stuffed several pieces of clothing under his jacket. He tried to play it cool as he walked past the registers. Yet, before he could leave the store, he was confronted by a loss prevention officer.
Police say the man threw one of the stolen shirts on the floor, pulled out a knife, showed it to the officer, then took off.
If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.