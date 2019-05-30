Car plows into New Hope non-profit building; no injuries

May 30, 2019 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 11:20 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car ran into a New Hope based non-profit’s office building Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for The CARE Center said the car was driven by an elderly man and that thankfully no one was inside the building when it happened.

The CARE Center is a non-profit that offers employment, education, and crisis services to Madison County residents.

The crash happened at the CARE center’s office building on Main Drive, that is a separate building from their thrift store that is on the same road.

