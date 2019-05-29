Valley families patient, but expecting results on medical marijuana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families in the Valley are watching and waiting.
Tuesday, news broke that Montgomery lawmakers are potentially slowing medical marijuana legalization.
The Associated Press reports House Speaker Mac McCutcheon expects the legislature to create a study commission instead of legalizing the use of medical marijuana this session.
Lawmakers held a committee hearing on the issue, where Madison resident Gena Dalton traveled to speak on behalf of full legalization.
Her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte suffers from Epilepsy and is currently taking cannabis oil, but Gena said Charlotte is quickly outgrowing its’ potency.
Dalton said medical marijuana could be the solution to her daughters epileptic seizures and ever-growing dosages.
However, she said she understand lawmakers desire to “cross the I’s and dot the T’s.”
“We don’t want to just power through a bill and then after the fact, then realize there’s problems," she said.
"I can respect that approach and I understand. As a mom to a child who can benefit, I wanted a solution years ago. Obviously, patience is a virtue.”
Hartselle resident Lou Smith also takes cannabis oil for chronic pain. Her daughter Leslie Smith said it helps, but doesn’t do enough.
“It takes the edge off, but there’s a difference between taking the edge off and actually having a life,” Leslie said.
Lou agreed, and said "it would be helpful if I had something a little bit stronger.”
Lawmakers are expected to address the bill again Wednesday.
