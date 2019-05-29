Target recalls charging cable due to shock, fire hazards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Target has recalled a USB charging cable due to shock and fire hazards, the United States Product Safety Commission reports.
The heyday brand 3-foot lightning USB charging cable is sold at Target stores. The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it touches the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, causing shock and fire hazards, the commission says.
Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return the item to Target for a full refund. Click here for more details about exactly which cable is being recalled.
