Pres. Trump on AL Senate race: “Roy Moore cannot win”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump targeted Alabama’s upcoming 2020 senate race, and urged Republicans to find another candidate.
The President stressed that he has nothing against Moore, but that he believes the consequences of not having the Alabama seat secured for the Republican Party could be dire.
Moore beat out several other Republicans in the 2017 primary to replace Senator Jeff Sessions, but lost a close race to Birmingham attorney Doug Jones after accusations of inappropriate conduct surfaced against Moore. President Trump originally supported Luther Strange, who was appointed to replace Sessions until the election. He later offered support to Moore once Strange was out of the race.
Senator Doug Jones will be seeking another term in 2020.
South Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tubberville have already announced his plans to run for the seat as well. Moore has not formally announced his candidacy.
On Tuesday evening, the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. had even more pointed words for Moore, saying it was time for him to “ride off into the sunset”
