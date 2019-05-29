Plenty of sun and feeling like 100-degrees today

Sadly, there isn’t much of a break from the heat as we look ahead into the next 10 days. The final days of May look to stay right around 90-degrees. Thursday night is our next chance of rain, but that still looks to be minimal. It does look like we might get a slight break in the humidity Friday and Saturday, but it will still be warmer than normal with the upper 80s. There is no end in sight for the 90-degree weather as temperatures stay hot through the first week of June.