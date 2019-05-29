Plenty of sun and feeling like 100-degrees today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! We are in for another scorcher out there today and it is already a very warm start to the day.
Temperatures this morning are into the low 70s for much of the Valley as skies are staying clear and sunny.
Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day today as most of us will climb right back into the mid-90s. Combined with humidity today, our peak heat index values should be right around 100 degrees!
Sadly, there isn’t much of a break from the heat as we look ahead into the next 10 days. The final days of May look to stay right around 90-degrees.
Thursday night is our next chance of rain, but that still looks to be minimal. It does look like we might get a slight break in the humidity Friday and Saturday, but it will still be warmer than normal with the upper 80s.
There is no end in sight for the 90-degree weather as temperatures stay hot through the first week of June.
