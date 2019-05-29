Blueprints revealed for $17M Madison County service center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News got an exclusive look at plans for a $17 million Madison County service center right next to our station on North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
We talked with Madison County Chairman Dale Strong, who is overseeing the project.
The vacant area will be transformed into a 60,000 square foot, two story service center and maybe the best part, more than 350 parking spots making the facility easy for you to get to.
Construction is scheduled to start this fall. Strong says it will then take 18 months to complete. This project has a huge price tag. The land cost a little more than $3, so when it’s all done early 2021, this project has a price tag of $20 million.
More than 150 employees from several departments will more from the current courthouse to this facility.
"If you start talking about having everything at one location, tax assessor, tax collector, license Director, probate judge, sales tax and voter registers at one location, can handle all of the people's needs, I think it's going to be something special," said Chairman Strong.
As for the Madison County Courthouse, Strong says they need more courtrooms, more space for the district attorney, so by having this new building it will allow for the growth and changes.
