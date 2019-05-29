Madison County sheriff excited about agency’s momentum

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner is opening up about his first few months in office, addressing achievements, challenges and goals.
Turner took the reins of the agency in January. He’s a law enforcement veteran who began his career with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He moved up the ranks in the department before transitioning to the District Attorney’s Office as a narcotics agent/gang investigator with the North East Alabama Regional Drug Task Force. He served as chief investigator for the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years.
He’s made some visible changes in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, including having two chief deputies- one over operations and the other over administration.
"That's never been done before where we've brought in an additional chief to handle all of the administrative part of the duties. That's been a big plus for us. The chief over operations can focus more on the in-house part of CID and patrol and the chief over administration can focus more on the policies and personnel," the sheriff explained.
Turner has a great working relationship with the Madison County Commission and got approval to hire 10 additional deputies.
“They’ve stepped up and provided the manpower and helped us with the transportation and the vehicles for those deputies,” he said.
He also hired a new jail administrator. Manpower is still a challenge, due to the fact that the city and county are growing so rapidly.
"We're going to have to keep up with that. We're doing a great job right now with what we have. I cannot say enough about the men and women of this department. They truly love their jobs," the sheriff said.
Turner is working with judges to have hearings and arraignments from inside the jail via teleconferencing to keep his staff from constantly transporting inmates back and forth to the courthouse.
There still will be times when inmates will be transported to the courthouse, but cutting down on the transports frees up manpower and resources.
“There’s certain weeks where we bringing 160-170 inmates to the courthouse. Cutting that in half would be a win-win for all of us,” Turner stated.
He also wants to take the fight against drugs to the next level.
"We're going to team up with the DEA. Our narcotics unit is going to be working hand in hand with them. I think that's going to be a very good pairing to help us get more drugs off the streets. We're going to add a couple more people to our narcotics unit, beef it up a little bit, and make our area safer for our kids," Turner added.
He wants to get more resource officers in the schools, by working with the commission and the county school superintendent.
Turner and his command staff have also tackled disciplinary matters head-on. One of his deputies who was on leave after making controversial comments on social media resigned, and Turner’s staff released a statement and several updates to the public.
"We are going to do the right thing every single time," he stated. "We're going to execute the disciplinary measures that need to happen. There's great men and women in this office. I can't say that enough. But there are going to be things that come to light or things that need to be handled. We're up for the challenge. That's one of the things you sign up for when you run for sheriff, is to make the hard decisions."
He's says these first several months have been a learning experience and he's looking forward to continuing the positive momentum he's gained at the helm of the sheriff's office.
“We are going to provide the best agency that we can for the people of Madison County. I get re-motivated every single day I come to the office and I’m excited to be here,” Turner said.
