$125M solar farm investment coming to Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) announced Wednesday a $125 million investment into a solar farm which will be located in Montgomery County.
The project, which is a partnership between AMEA and Lightsource BP, will supply clean energy and bill savings to AMEA’s 11 Member utilities located across the state.
“AMEA is excited to bring cost-effective, locally-sourced solar energy to our Member communities,” said Fred Clark, President & CEO of AMEA. “We evaluated solar projects across the Southeast and were fortunate to partner on a great project with Lightsource BP right here in our own backyard. We’re extremely pleased to bring this project to Montgomery County and to the state of Alabama.”
In addition, the project is expected to contribute over $5 million in property tax revenue to Montgomery County schools.
“The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce commends AMEA on this groundbreaking endeavor,” said Willie Durham, 2019 Chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “Innovative collaborations among public and private sector partners like this in Montgomery will power business and economic prosperity in the region for years to come.”
AMEA says the solar farm will be located 5 miles south of the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant and will contain 350,000 solar panels spread across 800 acres. The project is expected to be completed by 2021.
AMEA’s headquarters are located in Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.