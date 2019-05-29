Local business owner catches frauds

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Credit card scammers are targeting businesses everywhere, however one business owner in the Tennessee Valley out-smarted them.
Tom Fredericks, owner of Fredericks Outdoor, says he’s experienced fraud in the past, and this time he caught them red handed.
“We had some customers, a couple of guys come in. They wouldn’t of normally been suspicious, but they were in a Uhaul trailer behind and they were looking to purchase a couple of Bad Boy mowers and some handheld equipment. They were claiming to be affiliated with a landscaping operation," Fredericks said.
That’s when he noticed something wasn’t quite right.
“If you’re a landscape company you should have a truck and a trailer that’s consistent with your name on it,” Fredericks explained.
He notified Priceville Police immediately, without letting the suspects know.
“Tom actually called. As soon as he started explaining things that had happened I immediately recognized it as things we’ve dealt with in the past, and before I even got here I knew exactly what was going on,” Priceville Officer Turk Jones said.
After calling the bank, Fredericks says the name on the card that suspects were using did not match the name on the account.
Officer Jones says this is happening everywhere, and people need to be aware when using their credit cards.
“It’s actually becoming, in my opinion, just as big as drug trafficking is because instead of carrying duffel bags of cash, you can now encode a credit card with whatever you want on it," Jones continued.
Quentin Jackson and Marrick Williams were both arrested at Fredericks Outdoor Friday.
Jackson is charged with two counts of encoded data fraud, a class C felony. Williams is charged with trafficking stolen identities, a class B felony. They’re both still in the Morgan County Jail.
