Judge allows SC woman charged with homicide by child abuse to go on family vacation

The only thing I can hope to give my daughter, Kimberly Faith Taylor, is justice for her life being taken too soon. I have to put my faith and trust in you, and our criminal justice system to deliver that justice in her memory. There is no way to bring her back, but she is with me every day. Everything I have done since I lost her has been to make her proud. There was no fairness or justice in her life ending before it barely started. There was no fairness in all that she lost or all that myself and my family lost. There is no fairness in being 22 years old and burying your first child. There is no fairness in carrying that weight on your shoulders and in your heart for the rest of your life. When I learned that bond was granted, that also did not feel fair. I’ve waited nine months now just to have a death certificate so that I could arrange for a headstone for my daughter. I can’t say that has felt very fair. Knowing the person responsible for Kimberly’s death has been out without any restrictions this entire time does not seem fair. What seems most unfair though is this request to be able to travel. It does not make sense to me that someone could do something like this and then feel like it’s fair and reasonable to even ask to be allowed to travel. Even needing to take the time to write this letter to share my thoughts does not seem fair. There is nothing I can do to get away from this loss. That doesn’t seem that is the case for this person. I ask that you consider this opportunity to give Kimberly and myself some justice and fairness. Please consider how much her life matters and what approving a request for vacation by that person would once again say.

Edwin Taylor