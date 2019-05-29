Jackson County authorities searching for escaped inmate trustee

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escapee.
The search is for 30-year-old James Dustin Baker. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 280 pounds. If you see him, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.
Chief deputy Rocky Harnen said Baker is an inmate trustee, which is different from work release. Trustees receive more privileges on work detail.
Baker was with a group of trustees loaned to CASA Sunday. They were being supervised by one person they were assisting. He walked off the job site and never returned. Harnen said he stole clothes from a storage locker.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.