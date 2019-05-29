New law lowers pistol permit prices in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that lowers the pistol permit price in DeKalb County from $25 to $15.
The new price will go into effect Thursday morning.
The bill also sets the price for active first responders (police, firefighters, and EMS) with a department identification or a letter from their department head as $1 per year. Senior citizens 62 years of age and older are also eligible to continue receiving a permit for $1 per year.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Tyler Pruett said the bill is only for DeKalb County. He said Alabama has local bills that are not statewide.
The pistol permit price for DeKalb County was set by a local bill passed in Montgomery in 1991, and to change the price it required passage of a bill in this spring’s legislative session. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden has lobbied to reduce the price.
Sen. Steve Livingston, R- Scottsboro, and House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R – Rainsville, carried the bills in the House and Senate.
“One main goal since taking office has been reducing the permit price. Due to the price being set in the Alabama Legislature, it took some time to get the bills passed in Montgomery,” said Welden. “We’re also proud to offer the permits to first responders for a dollar. This day in age, our first responders need to be able to defend themselves, as any emergency call can be dangerous.”
“I’d also like to thank Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter for helping us get this done. They were extremely helpful in getting the price reduced,” he added.
