Honoring The Fallen: Carry the Load

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Buckhorn High School students are showing what they’re made of. All three participated in the “Carry The Load” event in Dallas Texas over Memorial Day weekend.
The event is dedicated to honoring the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes. Olivia Rushbrook completed 30 miles walking in memory of her father, Huntsville Police Officer James Rushbrook.
Kara Black and Brandon Moss finished the event logging 44 miles in the 18 and under division.
All three were also walking for a classmate and JROTC member, Jordan Collier, who was killed in a car accident in December.
Kara’s father, Dathan said Brandon and Olivia have some well earned blisters and exhaustion.
To quote Dathan Black “this is what it means to give your all.”
