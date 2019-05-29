A boy and his pony, the making of a viral video in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - What is not to like about seeing a video of a little boy hanging out with his tiny little pony? It sounds like a social media viral video, and that is exactly what happened when a video of 5-year-old Callahan Bentley and his Ranch Pony was posted by his mom.
“We did not plan on this video being seen by anyone more than family and friends,” said Carrie Bentley. “We sent it to the woman who sold us the horse, and next thing you know millions of people had seen it. It’s crazy!”
The re-post of the video has now surpassed more than 10 million views. PBR, the Professional Bull Riders site has led the way, and now Callahan and Ranch Pony are famous and a must watch video in cyberspace!
