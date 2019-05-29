Better Business Bureau warns of Summer Moving Scams

The BBB warns of what's called fly-by-night movers. Those are movers who show up to your house in an unmarked rental truck instead of clearly marked company truck. The movers leave with your possessions inside. You don't notice until you show up at your new home without the movers in-tow. The BBB advises that most professional movers will wear a uniform, have background checks, and also provide an order number so you can track the move.