Austin High School could see new traffic light

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The main entrance of Austin High School, in Decatur on Modaus Road, has had two wrecks since the school’s been open.
School officials have been fighting for a traffic light to be at the intersection since 2017.
“As a school system we have requested permission to go ahead and install one,” said Dwight Satterfield with Decatur City School Safety and Operations.
After an engineering study was done at the intersection this past spring, it was determined the school entrance didn’t need a light.
However, Satterfield says school officials got the green light at a meeting Tuesday.
“The light is needed. Not only for the amount of traffic, but due to inexperienced drivers coming in and out of our campus,” Satterfield explained.
Parents and other Decatur residents say they agree.
One Decatur local says she travels Modaus Road weekly, and it definitely needs a light. Another says she believes it should’ve been built when the school opened.
Decatur City Council will vote on this new traffic light Monday.
Decatur City School officials say they’re hoping the light gets installed before the 2019-2020 start of the school year, however it could be up to a 20-month process.
