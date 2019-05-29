Apple wins patent for a foldable screen display

(CNN) - Apple won a patent for a foldable screen that could be used on iPhone and other devices.
The patent, granted Tuesday by the US Patent and Trademark Office, describes an electronic device with a display and cover that are flexible or bendable.
The application was filed with the patent office in January 2018.
It’s a series of patent applications made by Apple recently with similar foldable technology.
“Foldable phones and 5G represent the next generation of smartphones in the coming years,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
But don’t get too far ahead of yourself, companies often patent ideas that are never actually created.
“They’re well behind Samsung when it comes to foldable phones,” he said. “But one advantage is that Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has had technical issues as well as expensive pricing.”
The idea doesn’t have to be feasible for the patent to be granted.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.