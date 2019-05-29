Alabama softball team headed to College World Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bama Softball team appeared to be in good spirits Tuesday leaving Tuscaloosa for the Women’s College World Series.
They took selfies and group photos before boarding a plane bound for Oklahoma City.
Saturday's excitement of winning the Super Regional sending the Alabama Softball team to the Women's College World Series carried over at the airport.
The team looked loose and excited about what's ahead of them.
"I am so proud of everybody in this program. The team, seniors have been great leaders and going back to Oklahoma City has been the like the icing on the cake for everyone," Softball Coach Pat Murphy told reporters.
Players like Caroline Hardy are just as excited.
"I am very excited with my senior class is the only group that's gone. So, I'm ready to get back," Hardy added.
The team is returning to the Women's College World series after missing out the last two years.
The eighth seeded Crimson Tide will face number one seeded Oklahoma.
"Freshman year that was my dream. One of the coolest experiences ever. So, I'm glad all of the girls on our team are going to experience it," Hardy continued.
"You'll probably be dealing with 13,000 Boomer Sooner fans and maybe a 1000 Roll Tide fans. Whenever you play Oklahoma, that's what you get. So that's the path," Murphy concluded.
Fox6 News reporter Christina Chambers will be in Oklahoma City covering the Crimson Tide.
We’ll provide updates on air and online as the Crimson Tide continues post season play.
