VIDEO: Chaos as dozens of shots fired in Montgomery parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police believe a video of a shooting that is spreading on social media was recorded Monday night in Montgomery.
The video was shown live on the social media platform Facebook Monday night and has 8.4 thousand views.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, the video is believed to be from a shooting in the 3400 block of McGehee Road around 10 p.m. Monday.
The video appears to have been recorded from inside of vehicle. It shows several vehicles in a parking lot and dozens of shots being fired.
Duckett says no one was injured in the shooting and only one vehicle was damaged.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.