Police investigating Central Parkway shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police responded to the 1400 block of Central Parkway around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting early Tuesday.
Upon their arrival, officers located a black male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and received medical attention.
Investigators say detectives have identified all parties involved in the incident, and there is no risk to the public.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
