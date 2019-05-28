Owens Cross Roads man accused of using app to meet child for sex act in another city

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - An Owens Cross Roads man has been arrested in Boaz.
Boaz police say 29-year-old Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
Police say Guerrero-Beltran was communicating through an app known as Whisper. A parent intercepted the messages and notified the Boaz Police Department.
Officers say they met Guerrero-Beltran when he arrived at the specified location.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
“With children out for summer and many having more time on their hands, this should serve as a reminder to parents to monitor what their children are doing on their phones and computers. There are predators on many commonly used apps and websites waiting for an opportunity to victimize a child,” said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
