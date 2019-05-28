The heat reigns on throughout the week

Happy Tuesday! We are in for more heat across the Tennessee Valley today and don’t expect a break anytime soon.
Temperatures this morning are right around 70-degrees with high humidity levels. We are expecting to see more heat through the day today with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s. The temperatures will all be dependent on cloud cover. It does look like we will see some clouds develop around lunch time which could keep things slightly cooler. Those clouds could also bring in some isolated storms, but overall most of us will stay dry. However, I expect some sunshine which will bring temperatures between 90-95 degrees. Humidity will be high again today, but it does look like we might get a break from the highest of the humidity levels as we go throughout the week.
Temperatures still look hot day by day as we look through the extended forecast. Every day over the next week will be above normal and likely at or above 90-degrees. Wednesday looks to be the warmest with temperatures into the mid-90s. From there we will settle into the low 90s and upper 80s with a couple chances at showers and thunderstorms through the week. The best chance at storms looks to be on Thursday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
