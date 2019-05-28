The heat reigns on throughout the week

Temperatures this morning are right around 70-degrees with high humidity levels. We are expecting to see more heat through the day today with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s. The temperatures will all be dependent on cloud cover. It does look like we will see some clouds develop around lunch time which could keep things slightly cooler. Those clouds could also bring in some isolated storms, but overall most of us will stay dry. However, I expect some sunshine which will bring temperatures between 90-95 degrees. Humidity will be high again today, but it does look like we might get a break from the highest of the humidity levels as we go throughout the week.