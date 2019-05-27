B’ham PD searching for missing teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for your help locating Matthew Christopher West.
Matthew West is a 15-year-old, African-American male. He is 5′8 and weighs approximately 130-140 pounds.
West was last seen Monday, May 27 around 8:30 a.m. According to police, West has been diagnosed with a number of medical ailments.
Police say Matthew is originally from Detroit, Michigan. Authorities believe he may try to return to Detroit.
Police are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Matthew Christopher West, to please contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8435 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, they ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
