ATF fire investigators hone skills on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - They are the best of the best when it comes to investigating fires around the country.
Certified fire investigators with the ATF are constantly building their skill set to remain experts in their field and they travel to Redstone Arsenal for training at the National Center for Explosives Training and Research (NCETR).
This past week, NCETR held the annual re-certification training for certified fire investigators from all over the U.S.
They conducted live burn experiments and demonstrations at a complex containing different cells, which are like rooms of a house or building. Each cell contains different materials and furniture like real rooms.
"If you know where a fire starts and you can see its effects and predict them and hypothesize how those effects are going to be and actually see them, then go out into the real world and do a fire investigation, you're using the same methodology. It's a validation that it works. It's the ultimate learning tool for fire investigation, to actually burn stuff," one of the investigators said.
Special Agent Rick Hankins is out of Wisconsin. He's used the knowledge gained at NCETR to investigate major fires, including the 2016 Milwaukee riots.
"We come here every here to do test burns, to sit in class to learn about case studies, to learn about a number of topics, including electrical and other fire-related topics to keep us fresh when it comes to our expertise," Hankins explained.
Fire investigating is a science and the ATF special agents look at certain things like how long it takes a fire to burn. The damage it leaves behind also tells them a lot. They'll look at ventilation flow and the fire progression from ignition to flashover.
The certified fire investigators form teams and they each get to come up with an experiment or demonstration and they go through recording the data, videoing it and photographing it as they light the cell on fire. They collect that data and analyze it for their experiment.
“They’ll take this knowledge and information they’re gathering in this training setting and then they’ll bring it out into the field, whether they relate it to real cases or to other training classes throughout the country,” said James Panos, program manager and certified fire investigator.
Through the training, they gain knowledge that assists in their investigations. One of the investigators was looking at burn patterns on different kinds of flooring to aid in a fatal fire probe.
In another case, they focused on fluorescent lighting and exhaust fan fixtures on the ceiling to examine the electrical artifacts and what's leftover in the fire.
"We'll be filming all day and then they'll take the information back to their classrooms and they'll analyze it, look at the temperatures, the flashover, and they'll take that information back to the field,” Panos stated.
It's information they can pass on to other agencies help at fire scenes throughout the nation.
"We go back home and can share it with our state and local partners. That's one of our core missions is to pass on what we learn,” Hankins said.
“We take what we find in a cell on a small scale and apply it to a large fire like a commercial building or large house fires or anything where a state or local agency might need some assistance from us,” Panos added.
Special Agent Hankins is a member of the ATF’s National Response Team. He says the course at NCETR helps in court.
“Training like this helps us organize a big problem and try to manage it down to a smaller problem. As an expert witness when we testify, it brings credibility to us,” he stated. “To a juror, it means a lot that I can say that I have participated in almost 200 live burn exercises.”
It's an intense training program. The ATF has more than 100 certified fire investigators across the country and they'll all come to Redstone Arsenal to do the live burn demonstrations.
