When high blood pressure affects children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/NBC) - When you think about someone dealing with high blood pressure, you might think about an adult but it can happen to kids too.
There are new guidelines to help diagnose children with high blood pressure. It could put a child at a higher risk of developing heart disease as an adult.
“It’s not very common,” said pediatric nephrologist Dr. Robin Kremsdorf. “Most children have normal blood pressure but when a child does have high blood pressure, it could be a sign of a serious heart or kidney problem."
The guidelines are based on a child’s age, weight, height, and sex. It’s for kids under the age of 13.
“For children thirteen and over, assuming that they are tall enough, the cut off in which we define high blood pressure is 130/80. Some of the time when a child has high blood pressure at the doctor’s office, they are simply nervous about being in the doctor’s office like lots of people are.” Kremsdorf said.
If it’s high on three consecutive visits, more testing will be needed. Doctors say most kids will not have high blood pressure, but it can happen.
“Children who have high blood pressure in childhood are more likely to have high blood pressure when they’re adults.” Kremsdorf said.
Not every child who’s diagnosed will need medication. Doctors say lifestyle changes like more exercise and a better diet may be all that’s needed.
