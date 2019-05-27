Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A honors soldiers with ‘missing man table’

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Grand Strand Chick-fi-A is paying tribute to those who served their country but never made it home.
According to a Facebook post, the Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A decorated a table near the front door and reserved it “to honor our missing comrades in arms.”
The table is covered with a white tablecloth and adorned with a vase wrapped in a red ribbon that holds a single flower. Also displayed is a slice of lemon, a pinch of salt, a Bible and an inverted glass.
“The chair is empty – they are missing. But not forgotten,” the post reads.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.