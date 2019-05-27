1 person dead after fall at DeSoto Falls State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities at DeSoto Falls State Park in DeKalb County confirm one person is dead after a fall.
The person who confirmed the death couldn’t say if the victim was a man or woman or provide an age.
WAFF is told investigators were still on-scene Monday afternoon. We are told the deadly fall happened around lunch time.
Calls to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more information weren’t immediately returned.
WAFF has a crew on the way to the park and will bring you more information as we get it.
