Moulton council approves fire hydrant plan

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One month after a massive fire that devastated downtown Moulton, the city council is making two moves designed to make the city safer.
According to our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser, the council approved two new full time fire fighters for the city.
The council also agreed to a contract with a Mississippi company to maintain and repair all 330 fire hydrants in town.
The fire chief said right now, his firefighters do that, and his move will free them up for more important things.
