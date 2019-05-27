Memorial Day events in the TN Valley

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 27, 2019 at 5:28 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 5:28 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we pause to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country this Memorial Day, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to remember them as well.

Here is a list of the events we’ve found happening today around the Tennessee Valley. If you know of more, please contact us at news@waff.com

Colbert County

Colbert County Courthouse in Tuscumbia at 11 a.m.

Jackson County

Veterans Memorial Park in Scottsboro at 9:30 a.m.

Lauderdale County

Veterans Park in Florence at 10 a.m.

Lawrence County

American Legion Post 25 in Moulton at 10 a.m.

Limestone County

Limestone County Events Center in Athens at 11 a.m.

Madison County

Madison County Veteran’s Memorial in Huntsville at 1 p.m.

Morgan County

Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur at 10 a.m.

