Memorial Day events in the TN Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we pause to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country this Memorial Day, we want to make sure you have the opportunity to remember them as well.
Here is a list of the events we’ve found happening today around the Tennessee Valley. If you know of more, please contact us at news@waff.com
Colbert County
Colbert County Courthouse in Tuscumbia at 11 a.m.
Jackson County
Veterans Memorial Park in Scottsboro at 9:30 a.m.
Lauderdale County
Veterans Park in Florence at 10 a.m.
Lawrence County
American Legion Post 25 in Moulton at 10 a.m.
Limestone County
Limestone County Events Center in Athens at 11 a.m.
Madison County
Madison County Veteran’s Memorial in Huntsville at 1 p.m.
Morgan County
Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur at 10 a.m.
