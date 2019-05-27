Man on cross-country lawn mowing mission for military veterans makes stop in NC on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, Rodney Smith Jr. crossed over the Virginia-North Carolina state line. His Twitter feed shows a selfie of Smith, dressed in camouflage, in front of the NC welcome sign on the side of the highway.
He has plenty of these type of posts on his social media channels.
Smith started his cross-country “Thank You For Your Service Tour” in early May in Huntsville, Alabama and has been working his way across the U.S. ever since.
The tail end of the tour led him right through North Carolina.
“If you know of a veteran or a widow of a veteran whose lawn needs to be mowed Please let me know and I’ll take care of it,” said Smith Jr. in a post on Twitter that’s been shared more than 1,600 times.
Rodney mowed two lawns for free in the Raleigh area on Memorial Day.
His first stop was at the home of a U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam. Rodney said Mr. Warden specialized in fixing radios and using Morse Code.
“Sir, we thank you for your service,” said Smith Jr. in a Twitter post showing the freshly cut lawn.
His second stop was at the home of a woman who served in the Army for more than eight years.
For the last two years, Smith has traveled to all 50 states to raise awareness for Raising Men Lawn Care Service (RMLCS) while mowing lawns for free in each state for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans.
This year his tour across America is all about helping veterans or widows of veterans who need help taking care of their lawns.
According to WAFF, Rodney Smith Jr. started RMLCS in 2015.
He started cutting lawns for people who needed help as a student at Alabama A&M University.
“We mow grass for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers and veterans free of charge,” Smith told WAFF.
His vision for his lawn care service was spawned out of his goal to keep young boys and girls on a positive path and teach them about service, according to his website.
His website says he’s mowed more than 2,000 lawns. 11 of those lawns were in North Carolina.
Smith is already on the move again to Florence, SC, to mow more lawns for people who need a little extra help on Memorial Day.
