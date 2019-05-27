Local veterans featured on downtown banners in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re driving south on Main Street near Colbert County in Tuscumbia, you may notice some unique banners hanging from utility poles.
The banners feature the likeness of veterans that were purchased by their families through the city's Park and Recreation Department.
Park and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick says the banners were put up for Memorial Day, but will be on display again in November for Veterans Day.
Read more at the Times Daily.
