Husband in custody after wife found dead during party

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after Elmore County officials say his wife was found dead Sunday night during a party.
According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Lucky Town Loop around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they were told a woman had been found dead inside the master bathroom of the home. The victim, identified as Andrea Reeves, 52, had been shot once in the head with a rifle.
Partygoers told deputies Willie Reeves, 51, later identified to be Andrea’s husband, had fled the residence after the discovery of Andrea’s body. He was taken into custody a short time later.
Willie Reeves is in custody at the Elmore County Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.