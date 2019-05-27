Huntsville student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee for 4th time

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 27, 2019 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 6:50 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools student Erin Howard will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

She advanced by winning the Alabama Spelling Bee for the fourth year in a row - every year since 2016. This year, she won the Alabama Spelling Bee with the word “cogitation.”

It’s also Erin’s fourth year to compete on the national level.

Howard is a student at Mountain Gap P-8.

