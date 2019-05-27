Hot and humid now; slight pattern change ahead

Warm and muggy conditions will linger through the rest of your Memorial Day evening. Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 70s by daybreak. Get ready for another very hot and humid afternoon on Tuesday with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be around 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and some pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon, but we won’t have much moisture to work with.
The upper level ridge will start to gradually break down Wednesday into Thursday and we will see a slight pattern change. Thursday has our best chance at seeing and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 degrees. We will be watching closely behind Thursday’s weak frontal passage for a shift in the wind to the north. If this happens some slightly drier air will filter in and things will not be as humid by the weekend.
The weekend is looking hot as well with highs in the low 90s and chances for spotty showers.
