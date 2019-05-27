Heat index will be near 100° for Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It's Memorial Day, and the forecast calls for more heat. Morning temperatures are in the upper 60 and lows 70s to start.
Today will include a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will once again be well above average, in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100°. Stay cool today!
Heat continues this week. The next best chance for rain comes Thursday into Friday as a weak cold front passes through.
Scattered showers, and maybe even a few thunderstorms, are possible, but not everyone will see rain. Highs drop into the lower 90s Thursday through the weekend.
Rain chances stay slim at the start of the upcoming month. June beings this Saturday, but the forecast does not bring much chance for the first few days of the new month. It will still be hot and rain will still be hard to find.
