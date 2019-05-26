More heat and humidity | Relief in the form of rain later this week

The holiday weekend continues to be hot and humid. High pressure is still in control and will consume any chance for rain. Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will once again be above average and peak into the mid 90s. Overnight lows will sink into the low 70s.
Memorial Day brings much of the same as heat and humidity remains the story. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a tiny chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon.
The work week continues to be hot and dry through Wednesday. Thursday is the next best chance to get some rain. A system will slide southeastward and will increase rain coverage Thursday. It will not rain all day, and there may be those who will not see any rain, but it’s the Valley’s next best chance for relief in the form of wet weather.
This week starts in the mid 90s, and towards the end of the work week high temperatures drop into the low 90s. Mild mornings and hot afternoons will continue to be the story for the week ahead.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.