$150K Powerball ticket sold in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A lucky Powerball player will be picking up some extra cash.
The Tennessee Lottery confirms a $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Tennessee Jackpot Express in Fayetteville.
The Fayetteville ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday night;'s drawing.
The as-yet-unknown winner added the Power Play for an extra dollar, and the prize was multiplied by Saturday night’s Power Play number, which was three.
The prize has yet to be claimed.
