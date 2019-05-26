Heat index around 100° for Memorial Day

Breezy southwesterly winds will begin to die down after sunset leaving us mostly clear and warm with lows in the lower 70s. Memorial Day Monday will also be hot with a high of 95 degrees. The heat index will likely be over 100 degrees during the afternoon with relatively calm wind. There is a slight chance of seeing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Monday afternoon.
The ridge of high pressure over the southeast will not budge anytime soon, highs will stay well above average in the low to middle 90s for the rest of the week. A weak disturbance coming through on Thursday is our best shot at seeing any decent rainfall for the next 10 days.
The long-term outlook into early June is more heat with highs staying in the 80s and 90s.
