GREEN BAY, WI. (WBRC) - Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr has passed away at the age of 85.
The family released a statement through the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“His love for all of humanity is well known, and his affection toward the residents of Alabama and of Wisconsin filled him with gratitude,” said the statement.
After playing college football at the University of Alabama, Bart Starr went on to become the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He won the first two Super Bowls and was the MVP in both.
