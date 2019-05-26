Eli Gold reflects on the passing of two legends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is a sad day for football in the state of Alabama.
The voice of Auburn football, Rod Bramblett and former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr have both passed away.
Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed last night in a tragic car accident in Auburn. Bart Starr passed away at the age of 85.
Legendary voice of the Alabama football team, Eli Gold sat down with WBRC’s Russell Jones to remember both.
Gold said Bart Starr always did what was asked to help other people.
“He was just a nice guy who cared about people,” said Gold.
Even though Eli Gold and Rod Bramblett were the voices of, some would consider the biggest rivalries in all of sports, Gold said he always enjoyed his time with Bramlett.
“We were both blessed to be the voice of Auburn and Alabama, and I’m really going to miss him,” said Gold.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.